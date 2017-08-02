THE man who was stabbed in an Oxford street has been named locally as Jason Stanmore.

The 31-year-old remained in hospital last night after being stabbed several times in Blackbird Leys.

Thames Valley Police said a man suffered serious stab wounds after being attacked in Crowberry Road, Blackbird Leys, on Tuesday night.

Stanmore has been named as the victim of the attack by people living in the area - where he is also understood to live himself.

Police believe he was attacked by a number of people.

Detectives questioned a 31-year-old woman from Oxford, who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Yesterday morning she was released under investigation, but officers also quizzed a 20-year-old woman from Oxford, who was in police custody last night.

The 20-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH.

Police said the victim remained in a ‘serious, but stable condition’ in hospital last night.

Stanmore was branded a ‘professional criminal’ when he was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court earlier in February this year flouting court orders.

The court heard how he has 19 convictions for 42 offences and had fallen into crime to fund his drug habit.

On Tuesday paramedics said they were called to Crowberry Road following the serious assault at 9.50pm.

Detective Constable Bryan Groves, of Oxford Force CID, said officers had been in Blackbird Leys and patrols had been stepped up as a result of the ‘serious offence’.

He added: “As a result of this incident, a man has sustained serious injuries which have required hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher added the caller reported an assault and said the patient had a serious arm and leg injury.

A total of two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer were sent to the scene.