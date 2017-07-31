TOMORROW patients will be evacuated from the Trauma Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital after a fire safety report found a catalogue of errors, which put their lives at risk.

The move the 52 inpatients will happen in two stages over the course of Friday.

Before the first group of patients are relocated, a company has been brought in to help transfer any specialist equipment currently not being used by patients at 6am.

Following breakfast, the first group will be moved from an interim ward into a ward in the main hospital building until the Trauma Unit is made safe again.

In the afternoon a second group of patients will go through the same process.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) have had to employ extra staff to ensure nurses are on hand in all four wards.

Susan Brown, a spokeswoman for the trust, added: “It is quite a complicated move, in terms of the short time frame we have had to organise it all.

“We will have two wards for the interim move before patients will then be moved on to the two wards identified to house them.

“We would like to thank the herculean efforts from our estate and nursing staff in making this all possible.”

The trust continues to have somebody trained in firefighting on site 24/7 until inpatients have left.