A MAN known as 'Gold Teeth' jailed a decade ago for plunging a knife into another man's skull is back in the dock after his victim died nine years later - and says he wants to clear his name.

Samuel Marriott-Gray was left in a vegetative state after a late night street brawl involving a large group outside a house at Pegasus Road, Blackbird Leys, Oxford in August 2006.

A jury had already convicted Leonard Morrison, 47, of attempted murder in March 2007 for the knife attack - though he claims the result was a 'miscarriage of justice'.

Wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers, Morrison starred straight ahead and showed no emotion as the trial for Mr Marriott-Gray's murder began at Oxford Crown Court yesterday.

A jury of five men and seven women were told how the brawl more than a decade earlier in the early hours of August 19, 2006, which started after a row over paying £5 to get in to a blues night after-party.

Prosecuting Mark Fenhalls said: "Mr Marriott-Gray was out that evening at a birthday celebration at the Blackbird pub.

"Later that evening he and others went to a party taking place at Pegasus Road.

"There was a dispute at the party, that dispute became violent and Mr Marriott-Gray was stabbed in the neck by a long bladed knife."

Jurors were shown at the trial the black handled 18cm long knife that Morrison had previously been convicted of stabbing Mr Marriott-Gray with.

The court heard how it had entered at the right side of his neck with such force it had stopped at the hilt and entered into his brain.

Forensic pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar took to the witness box yesterday and told jurors that the blow must have been delivered with such force that investigators could only have placed it in to the highest category available - that of 'severe.'

He said: "This has required significantly more force than a reasonable punch."

After the attack which took place at about 2.30am, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene and Mr Marriott-Gray was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where doctors fought to save his life.

He was eventually diagnosed as being in a persistent vegetative state and able to eat only with the aid of a tube.

At some point on the night of the attack, the court heard, Morrison had also been struck in the head by a golf club sustaining bruises as a result.

Morrison, who is originally from Jamaica and who moved to London in 1999 and then to Oxford in 2001, was caught by police some days later.

After making enquiries in the Blackbird Leys area, the court heard, police had first visited an Oxford address where he stayed with his girlfriend at Bath Street, East Oxford.

When police found he was not there he was eventually traced to an address at Langworthy, Salford, Manchester, where he was arrested by police on August 31.

Morrison gave no comment at police interview and has always maintained his innocence since he was charged.

Defending, Peter Wilcock, told the court: "There is no dispute that on October 31, 2015 Samuel Marriott-Gray died as a result of terrible injuries he received nine years earlier. The medical evidence isn't disputed.

"It is clear that the defendant can be defended, that he didn't in fact commit the offence.

"Mr Morrison says he has been a victim of a miscarriage of justice."

The court also heard yesterday how when he was informed of Mr Marriott-Gray's death at the age of 30, he told prison officers that he welcomed the opportunity to clear his name.

Speaking from the witness box Thames Valley Police senior investigator on the case, now retired, Peter Byrne said: "Morrison had said to a prison officer he would welcome a re-investigation."

Mr Marriott-Gray died from bronchopneumonia and septicaemia against the background of brain injury and renal abscess on October 31, 2015 at an Oxfordshire nursing home.

Morrison denies the charge of murder and the trial continues.