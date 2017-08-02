A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy and a woman appear to have escaped unharmed after the car he was in rolled over on a rural country road.

The toddler was travelling with a woman on the A4130 at North Moreton near Didcot at about 1pm this afternoon when the accident happened.

However it is still unclear exactly what took place.

South Central Ambulance Service said it was called at 1.13pm, but the caller said both woman and child were already out of the vehicle 'with no obvious injuries'.

Spokesman David Gallagher said: "An ambulance went to the scene and the crew took both patients to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, mainly as a precaution for the boy to be further assessed given (it appears) that the vehicle may have rolled over."

He asked anyone with more information about exactly what happened to call Thames Valley Police quoting reference 661.