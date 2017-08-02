BLENHEIM Palace is developing 15 small units at its Windrush Industrial Estate.

TheVanbrugh Quarter development will be ready in October.

Units vary from 512 sq ft to 1,040 sq ft and can be combined to create larger spaces.

The units, available to let, are aimed at start-ups looking for their first business premises.

Blenheim’s commercial property/asset manager Stephen Pannell said: “The Vanbrugh Quarter is intended to provide modern space for local businesses in the Witney area.

“There is a clear shortage of such space, which we believe is holding many businesses back.”