POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a crash which has left a 21-year-old man in a 'serious condition' in hospital.

The collision between a blue motorcycle and a blue Mazda car happened on the Broadway in Didcot at about 10pm on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year old man, was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries where police say he remains in a serious condition.

The occupants of the Mazda were not injured.

Investigating officer, PC Chloe Sutton said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was on the Broadway before or after the collision, who may have any information about the vehicles."

Call 101.