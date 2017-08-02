POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a crash which has left a 21-year-old man in a 'serious condition' in hospital.
The collision between a blue motorcycle and a blue Mazda car happened on the Broadway in Didcot at about 10pm on Sunday.
The motorcyclist, a 21-year old man, was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries where police say he remains in a serious condition.
The occupants of the Mazda were not injured.
Investigating officer, PC Chloe Sutton said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was on the Broadway before or after the collision, who may have any information about the vehicles."
Call 101.
