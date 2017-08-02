A MAN was spat at during an argument in the centre of Oxford.

Police have released CCTV of a man who may have 'vital information' about the reported assault.

The incident took place at 12.30pm on Monday outside the Bodleian Library in Broad Street, Oxford.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation with another man, before he was spat at in the face.

CCTV image. Pic: TVP

Investigating Officer Ashley Gardner said: "I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as he could have information which is vital to our investigation into this incident.

"If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."







