THE Oxford Mail is giving away two free tickets and a free hot air balloon ride for two at Countryfile Live this weekend.

Our contest opens at 2pm today, and all you have to do is tell us on Facebook who you'd like to take that ballon ride with and why by 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Our competition is being run in association with Countryfile Live and the good folk at fruit cordials company Belvoir.

One lucky winner will get two VIP tickets to Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace on Saturday.

They will start their visit with VIP entry and free Belvoir drinks throughout the day, as well as getting a whole case of the stuff delivered to their home.

Their luxury experience will climax with a one-hour hot air balloon flight, floating across the Oxfordshire skies in Blevoir's Little Drop of Lovely balloon.

In order to win this VIP experience all you have to do is this:

1. 'like' the Oxford Mail Facebook page (if you don't already)

2. Share our post about this competition on Facebook

3. Add a comment with your answer to this question: "Who would you like to go up, up and away with in the Belvoir Balloon?"

And one lucky commenter will get our top prize.

See our full terms and conditions below, and happy sharing!

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom aged over 18, excluding employees of the Promoter, their families and all those professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. No purchase necessary. Internet access required.

3. Promotion Period: You can enter between 14:00 BST on August 2 and at 14.00 BST on August 3.

4. To Enter: Log on to your Facebook account (or create one for free) and go to Oxford Mail’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/oxfordmail then ‘like’ the page, ‘share’ and comment with your answer to the question in the Promotional Post: ‘Who would you like to go up, up and away with in the Belvoir Balloon?’

5. Maximum one entry per person throughout the Promotion Period.

6. The Prize: One winner will win 2x VIP tickets to Countryfile Live and 1x Balloon Ride for 2 people at Countryfile Live, Blenheim, Oxon on Saturday 5th August 2017, at 7pm (approx). 7. Additional Prize Details and Conditions: a. The Prize is for the winner and one guest only; b. The Prize includes: i. 1 day’s entrance to Countryfile Live, Blenheim, Oxon on Saturday 5th August 2017 for the winner and their guest. Tickets available for collection from the Box Office at CountryFile Live on the day ii. A balloon ride (approx. 1 hour) at the Countryfile Live, Blenheim, Oxon on Saturday 5th August 2017 for the winner and their guest iii. free Belvoir drinks from the Belvoir stand on Saturday 5th August 2017 iv. Case of Belvoir Cordials to be delivered to the winner’s home. c. The winner is solely responsible for any additional charges incurred during their day, including, without limitation, costs of meals, drinks, travel, accommodation, etc. d. For the avoidance of doubt, the prize does not include travel/transportation, additional food and beverages, souvenirs, gratuities, car parking charges, additional excursions and attractions or any other costs of a personal nature (including spending money) that are not explicitly set out in these terms and conditions and neither the Promoter nor any provider of any part of the Prize will be responsible for any such costs; e. Activities will vary depending on availability and weather conditions; f. The winner is responsible for the behaviour of themselves and their guest whilst taking the Prize. The Promoter reserves the right in its absolute discretion to exclude the winner and/or guest from participation in any aspect of the Prize if any party fails to comply with the directions of the Promoter or any companies associated with the Prize or the winner and/or guest act in a manner that is dangerous to themselves or to the public or is, in the opinion of the Promoter, anti-social in any manner or which causes a disturbance or nuisance to others. g. If the balloon ride can’t be taken due to weather conditions on Saturday 5th August 2017 the winner will be offered a voucher to take a hot air balloon ride on an alternative date with the hot air balloon operator within the next 12 months. h. If the winner cannot attend the Countryfile Live, Blenheim, Oxon on Saturday 5th August 2017 the winner must contact the Promoter to arrange an alternative date and venue. The Prize must then be taken by 31st October 2017.

8. The Prize is non-transferable, and not exchangeable and has no cash or other alternative in whole or in part.

9. In the event of unforeseen circumstances the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a Prize for an alternative of equal or greater value.

10. The winners will be selected in a random draw, from all valid entries received by the closing date and to be contacted within 1 working day of the closing date.

11. Winner Notification: The winners will be contacted via a message under their original entry on Facebook by the end of August 3 and will be required to respond to confirm eligibility plus acceptance of the prize within 48hrs of initial contact. In the event a winner does not respond to communications within the 48hrs of initial contact, the Promoter(s) reserves the right to disqualify that winner and allocate that prize to an alternative winner selected in the same manner.

12. The Prize must be taken as stated and no compensation will be payable if a winner is unable to use the Prize as stated. The winner will be liable for all costs and expenses not stated relating to claiming the Prize.

13. The Promoter(s) will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the promotion and for no other purpose, unless we have your consent. Click to see our privacy policy here: www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk/about-u....

14. Bulk entries made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Incomplete entries, entries submitted by or via third parties or syndicates, entries submitted by macros or other automated means, and entries which do not satisfy the requirements of these terms and conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase that participant’s entries into the Promotion in a way that is not consistent with the spirit of the Promotion, that participant’s entries will be disqualified and any prize awarded will be void.

15. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter(s) and not to Facebook, and that Facebook has no liability for any element of this Promotion.

16. The Promoter(s) cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss or injury suffered by any entrant entering the Promotion or as a result of accepting or participating in any prize. Nothing shall exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. The Promoter(s) or its agencies will not be responsible for the non-inclusion of entries as a result of technical failures or otherwise, including any such failure which is within the control of The Promoter(s) or its agencies. Proof of submission of entry is not proof of receipt of entry. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for system errors or other issues that may result in disruption to lost, delayed or not received entries or winner notifications.

18. The winners will be required to participate in any reasonable publicity arising from the Promotion.

19. By entering the Promotion, entrants confirm that they have read and agree to be bound by these terms & conditions.

20. If for any reason the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter(s) reserves the right (subject to any written directions given under applicable law) to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion.

21. If an act, omission, event or circumstance occurs which us beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter(s) and which prevents the Promoter(s) from complying with these terms and conditions the Promoter(s) will not be liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligation.

22. The name and counties of the winners will be available by sending an email to info@belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk after the 17th July 2017 for 4 weeks.

23. The Promoter’s decision is binding in all matters relating to this Promotion, and no correspondence shall be entered into.

24. The Terms and Conditions of this Promotion shall be interpreted and applied on the basis of English Law and the Courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction. Promoter: Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd, Bottesford, NG13 0DH.