A PRISONER threw urine and faeces at a prison guard before smearing cell walls with racial abuse about the guard’s wife, a court heard.

Simon Deacon was already serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he attacked a prison guard from his cell at HMP Bullingdon near Bicester on June 23, 2016.

The victim, who had sought to give Deacon medication, has since suffered a mental breakdown, left his job at the prison after 15 years and is now unemployed, Oxford Crown Court heard.

After Deacon, who is 43, had thrown the urine and faeces at the man, he then smeared racial abuse about the man’s wife of the mixture on the cell walls.

Deacon, who is now caged at HMP Pentonville in London, was given 32 weeks in prison for racially aggravated criminal assault and 24 weeks for racially aggravated criminal damage. Both are concurrent to his indeterminate sentence.

When Deacon is eventually released will be decided by the Parole Board. He refused to appear in court by videolink on Tuesday.