AROUND 600 homes across the county have been without water or had lower water pressure due to a burst pipe.

The burst happened on The Willows in Boars Hill at around 6.30am but some homes in the OX13 postcode area have also been affected.

Thames Water engineers have been on site for most of this morning and water supplies are now returning to normal.

Spokesperson for Thames Water Becky Trotman said: "We’re sorry to those people who have had no water or lower pressure than normal today due to our burst pipe on Boars Hill.

"We’re using tankers to pump extra water into the network of pipes that feed the affected properties and this is helping supplies to the area gradually return to normal.

"Our work to fix the burst pipe will continue throughout the day.”