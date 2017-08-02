'INCONSIDERATE' parking in one of the main roads through Blackbird Leys has led to fears emergency services will not be able to get through.

Residents in Sandy Lane have said workers at the nearby Mini plant and Oxford Bus Company depot are parking on both sides of the road, causing problems for drivers.

Single yellow lines are now being suggested as a possible solution and Blackbird Leys Parish Council is poised to launch a consultation on the issue.

Debbie Juliano, who lives in the road near Oxford Stadium, said: "As residents we can't park opposite where we live because of BMW and bus company workers.

"There's going to be problems for emergency services. If you can't get your car through, there's no way a fire engine is going through there."

The key problem area is understood to be on the stretch from Watlington Road down to Tucker Road, where current restrictions are only in place until 5pm.

Resident John Maloney said: "I struggle to get my car down there sometimes. We have got to reverse out blind because you can't see down the road.

"The main issues aren't that they are blocking my drive, but if ever there was a fire down our road you would not get a fire engine down there."

The rash of complaints follows similar issues in Pegasus Road, where a two-year campaign for double yellow lines finally resulted in them being painted for £20,000.

Parents on the school run and people using the Leys Pools and Leisure Centre put off by pay-and-display machines - despite parking being free - were the root cause.

On Tuesday night members of Blackbird Leys Parish Council went on a door-knocking exercise in Sandy Lane to gauge residents' views on what should be done.

Chairman Gordon Roper said: "The vast majority agreed with yellow lines and parking restrictions; three wanted double yellow lines so we just have to go with the majority.

"Technically people are parking legally but it's inconsiderate; people have a job to see where they are going.

"I would back the residents 100 per cent; Sandy Lane is one of the arteries in and out of the estate and it's used as a rat run at times."

Money from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), paid by firms working on big developments for community projects, could be used for the £2,500 consultation fee.

But Mr Roper added the longer-term problem lay with the number of cars in Blackbird Leys, which was built in the 1950s with far fewer - and smaller - vehicles in mind.

He said: "This is the same problem we were having in Pegasus Road. The estate was never designed for the amount of vehicles that are here."

A BMW spokesman said: "At MINI Plant Oxford we have a large onsite car park for our associates to use and we encourage our associates to use this facility."

Phil Southall, managing director of Oxford Bus Company, said: "We have parking space at our depot during the daytime, as well as additional spaces we rent from Unipart.

"Whilst we cannot dictate to our colleagues where they choose to park, we would expect any parking on public roads to be done in a legal and considerate manner."