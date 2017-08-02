OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Kayleigh Mary Watson, 30, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted on July 4 2017 in Oxford, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on June 27 2017. Fined £30. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Carl Raymond Thurlbeck, 22, of Harrier Drive, Didcot, admitted driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit on April 22 2017 in Didcot. Thurlbeck drove a silver Renault Clio on a road, namely Blackthorn Road, and giving a reading of 93mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £554. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £54 and costs of £620.Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Florin Coldea, 33, of Pinnocks Way, Botley, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle, namely a Silver VW Gold at Botley Road roundabout after consuming so much alcohol she gave a reading of 111mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 100 unpaid works within next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.

Michael John Woodley, 79, of Barnards Drive, Appleford, Abingdon, was convicted of criminal damage to property valued under £5000. Woodley, on November 22 2016 in Didcot, without lawful excuse, damaged the door of a vehicle to the value of £1025.48 belonging to a woman intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay compensation of £1025.48 and costs of £775.

Charles Bentley, 35, of Dene Road, Oxford, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver or rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, when required between February 2 2017 and March 13 2017. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Helen Keay, 35 of Market Street, Woodstock, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver or rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, when required between February 20 2017 and March 20 2017 in Banbury. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Elizabeth Turkson, 50, of Five Mile Drive, Oxford, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver or rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence between March 16 2017 and April 13 2017 in Banbury. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steve Sarbon, 40, of Garsington Road, Oxford, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis having been required to after driving a vehicle. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 110 hours unpaid work for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

Carl Rigby, 29, of Beaumaris Close, Banbury, admitted damaging crockery and a microwave to the value of £50 belonging to Jackie Rigby on March 18 at Prescott Avenue, Banbury. He also admitted assaulting a woman and breaching a conditional discharge in respect of an earlier offence. He was made subject to a community order including a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85 as well as £50 compensation.

Jane Baring, 73, of Ardington, Wantage, admitted speeding by driving 94 miles per hour on a 70 miles per hour road at Hermitage, Berkshire, on September 9 last year. She was fined £313 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £31 and costs of £85. She was disqualified from driving for 21 days.

Jane Clubb, 47, of Yew Tree Crescent, Didcot, admitted speeding by driving 53 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour road at Shiplake on October 21 last year, She was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and given six penalty points on her driving licence.

Anthony Lay, 53, of Dash Hill, Wigginton, Banbury, was convicted of driving a vehicle on June 25 at Great Tew having drank so much alcohol that he was above the legal limit with 41 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He was fined £138, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £650. He is also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kim Ryder, 28, Watsons Close, Carterton, admitted driving a vehicle on June 28 at Curbridge Road, Witney, having drank so much alcohol that she was above the legal limit with 64 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Christopher Debanks, 31, of Furlong Close, Oxford, admitted stealing a number of items from Wilkinsons shop at Templar’s Square shopping centre on July 11 totalling £410. He also admitted stealing a laundry bag and radio valued at £15 from B & M stores at The Square, Oxford on April 8 and two electric toothbrushes totalling £70 from The Leys Dental Surgery on April 26 and a cake valued at £30 from Leys Spar, Oxford, on May 21.

He was jailed for eight weeks for stealing from Wilkinsons and eight weeks each for the other thefts to run concurrently.

He must also pay compensation totalling £115.