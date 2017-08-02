A CHARITY in Witney that strives to educate Zambian children orphaned by AIDS is preparing to celebrate 20 years since it was established following a tragic accident.

Stonesfield student Cecily Eastwood was just 19 when she was killed in a car crash in Zambia in the summer of 1997.

Since then, the charity founded in her memory, Cecily's Fund, has helped improve the lives of more than 20,000 of the African country's orphaned and vulnerable children.

An event later this year will bring together supporters, friends and family to celebrate the work achieved by the charity over the past two decades.

Alison Eastwood, Cecily’s mum, said: “Cecily would be so proud of what has been achieved.

“Her fund continues to give hope to children in Zambia who need it most.”

During a gap year Miss Eastwood had been teaching at a school in Zambia’s Copperbelt region and was running homework clubs for orphans in her spare time, before being killed in the crash in June 1997.

The charity was founded to carry on in Cecily’s spirit, and today still continues its work of helping orphaned and vulnerable children attend school.

Cecily's Fund also trains young people in business skills, helps to build stronger communities, and delivers life-saving health information in schools.

Children supported by Cecily’s Fund have gone on to higher education, succeeding as teachers, business owners and engineers.

All of the charity's achievements were made possible by its supporters.

At Cecily’s funeral in 1997, £6,500 was raised.

Although the charity has gone on to receive major grants from Comic Relief, the UK Department for International Development and, most recently, the United States Government, Cecily’s Fund is still supported by many individuals, including more than 200 donors living in Oxfordshire.

Local supporters and those from further afield will be joining Cecily’s Fund staff, trustees, and the Eastwood family for Cecily’s Day at St Mary's Church, in Witney, on September 2.

This event has taken place every September since 1997, when it brought together friends of Cecily who could not attend her funeral.

This year, staff from Cecily’s Fund’s Zambian partner organisations will be in attendance on the day, which begins with a communion service of thanksgiving at 11.45am and continues with a picnic in the church at 1.15pm.

Mrs Eastwood will retire as a trustee following the 20th anniversary celebration.

For more information visit cecilysfund.org