RESIDENTS have successfully fought for speed cameras and the removal of 'ridiculous' lane markings on a key North Oxford road.

Sunderland Avenue residents said the £10m Wolvercote and Cutteslowe roundabout works, which finished in October, had led to more collisions, more potholes and more noisy vehicles driving past their homes.

Oxfordshire County Council, which will resurface the road next week, has now agreed to alter the lane markings and create an area for a police mobile speed camera van.

Lesley Fitchett, who lives in the road, said: "I'm pleased that over the past few weeks we have much more correspondence [between residents and the county council].

"They are finally resurfacing the road and are planning to change the ridiculous road-markings on Sunderland Avenue approaching Cutteslowe Roundabout from the west.

"They also appear to agree that speed cameras are needed to enforce the 30 mph speed limit.

"All this begs the question why this entire project was allowed to go ahead in the first place."

Complaints have also be made that vehicles going too fast have caused to potholes and more vibrations to houses.

The 15-month scheme on the roundabouts caused lengthy delays and was criticised by drivers and residents who claimed there were large periods of inactivity on the site.

Since it was completed last year people living on the road, which links the two roundabouts, have reported numerous road rage incidents and collisions caused by the new three lane system approaching the Cutteslowe Roundabout.

The county council said it would now revert to two lanes as part of the resurfacing project.

A petition was created earlier this year and many people have since written to the council urging them to make changes.

One said: "Sadly, I much preferred our road before all these works started.

"Ambulances now have their sirens on all night long as they have to negotiate the traffic lights and the vehicle fumes are a lot worse.

"I feel I now live on a most unpleasant duel carriageway rather than an A road which was busy at some times of day."

The road, also known as A40 North Way, will be shut to vehicles from 7pm to 6am on weekdays and for 24 hours at weekends for a fortnight from August 12 to allow the work to take place.

'Keep Clear' markings are also being considered at the Woodstock roundabout for people using Godstow Road.

County council spokesman, Paul Smith, said: "The surface of the A40 North Way has worn badly in places and now needs to be replaced.

"The county council has worked with its contractors, Skanska, to come up with a programme which means that the work will be done in days rather than up to six weeks thanks to using night time and weekend closures and taking advantage of the quieter school holiday time.

"In response to feedback from road users and local residents, we will also be taking the opportunity to alter the road marking layout along the road and the approach to Cutteslowe roundabout."