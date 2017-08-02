WALKERS are being asked to pick up the pace and raise thousands of pounds for a good cause.

A charity which works to fight Parkinson's has invited people to unite in their fight against the disease after more than £23,000 was raised for the charity last year.

Angie Chilton, a grandmother from Witney, was told she had the disease in December 2014 and is encouraging people to take part in Walk for Parkinson's for Parkinson's UK.

The 57-year-old, of Woodstock Road, said: "It was earth shattering – I didn't know anything about it at until I found out I had it.

"There isn't much education or awareness about the disease so I think as many people as possible should join in with the walk so that more people know about it.

"Last year a big group of us took part and we had a really good time."

The walk will begin at Cherwell School, in Marston Ferry Road in Summertown on Sunday, September 10, with a range of routes past the city’s historic buildings.

More than 200 people took on the challenge last year and participants this year can take on an eight mile walk, with 4.5 and 1.5 mile routes available too.

Sky Sports presenter and 'champion of walking' for Parkinson’s UK, Dave Clark, was diagnosed with the disease in 2011 and is promoting the event.

He said: "In 2016 I completed my own 200-mile coast to coast walk for Parkinson’s UK.

"It was tough but the sense of achievement when I crossed the finish line was fantastic.

"I know not everyone can walk that far, which is why our Walk for Parkinson’s in Oxford, with a choice of distances, is perfect for everyone."

Mr Clark added that 2017 was going to be the most ambitious year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series.

He said: "With every pound that we raise we get closer to a cure.

"So please join us at Walk for Parkinson’s in Oxford and help us step closer to our goal of improving the lives of every person affected by Parkinson's."

All money raised from the evident will go towards funding research into the disease at Oxford University.

The progressive neurological condition causes involuntary shaking of parts of the body, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

There is no known cure.

The charity hopes to raise more than £400,000 from its 32 events across the UK and suggests walkers aim to raise a minimum of £50.

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and, at the end of the walk, a finishers medal.

For more information visit parkinsons.org.uk/walkoxford