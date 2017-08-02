'YOBS' in Bicester have joined the town's political parties and made their own manifesto for culture.

The Youth of Bicester (YOBS) group, supported by young people's charity OYAP Trust, has called for more culture and put out their plea to councillors for more opportunities for Millennials.

It comes as part of a project between OYAP Trust and Cherwell District Council and more than 250 young people have together come up with five main points to improve culture in Bicester.

As a group the YOBS said: "Young people are an important part of society.

"Everyone was young once, so we think everyone can relate to our ideas and opinions.

"We hope this manifesto will open the lines of communication with people from different sections of the community about what kind of cultural place we would like Bicester to become."

The YOBS have been researching what people want in the town and, after speaking with more than 250 young people, whittled aspirations down to five factors: space, opportunities, events, green spaces and accessibility.

First on the agenda for the culture manifesto is space and a plea for more space for young people to exhibit work or have a stage to perform on.

Ambitions include spaces for local artists, theatre creation and a museum to exhibit more of Bicester's heritage.

The manifesto said: "We want a safe space to socialise, that is monitored by adults, to ensure everyone has a good experience."

Other areas that follow in the manifesto include more opportunities to take part in a host of workshops such as musical instruments, dance, computing or theatre.

The YOBS also called for a graffiti wall in town to allow for more creativity, plus events, green spaces to engage with wildlife and accessibility in order to be inclusive to all.

OYAP Trust director Helen Le Brocq said: "We have been concerned about the lack of real cultural planning for young people in Bicester.

"So the project looks at cultural development in Bicester and includes young people in Bicester aged from five to 15-years-old, look at what young people think and what provision they want to see in Bicester.

"The Courtyard centre, in Launton Road, is now a small support service and they have taken out all the arts provision.

"We have got the empty unit The Studio which is fine but we are bursting at the seams, there is just not enough space."

The YOBS presented their manifesto to Cherwell District Council for backing on Thursday.

Ms Le Brocq added: "The response was fantastic and everyone appreciated this was something we want to happen and they will look at finding a way to support us."

The manifesto has been funded as part of a wider Arts Council England project and is hoped will form the basis of plans for improving culture in Bicester over coming months.