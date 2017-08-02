AN elderly man remains in a critical condition after he was hit by a lorry on the M40 earlier this week.

The M40 southbound was closed between Gaydon at junction 12 and Banbury at Junction 11 following the collision on Monday afternoon.

There were tailbacks for about three and a half miles and motorists were delayed for about an hour travelling through J12 and J11.

Police has also closed the northbound slipway to allow an air ambulance to land.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the pedestrian was hit at about 12.45pm on Monday and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.