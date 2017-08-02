AN 18-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries after a car crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the A4074 Sandford on Thames at 6.05pm on Saturday.

A silver Rover 25 and a brown Skoda Yeti were involved in the crash on the Reading bound carriageway.

The Rover 25 left the carriageway resulting in the driver, an 18-year-old woman, sustaining serious injuries.

The driver of the Skoda, a 64-year-old man was uninjured.

Investigating officer Police Constable Matthew Hunt from Abingdon Roads Policing said:"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area before or after the collision and has any information about the vehicles or the incident to call us on 101."