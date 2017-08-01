MORE than a thousand people united to protect the city’s ‘vibrant and diverse’ communities.

In the wake of a rise in hate attacks on a national and local level, councillors have said it is ‘vital’ that different communities work together to fight racism.

About 1,500 people attended the People’s Fair in Florence Park in Oxford on Saturday with the purpose of celebrating diversity.

Helen Evans, county councillor for Iffley Fields and St Mary’s, said: "I think bringing people together in unity is something that we really need to focus on in the immediate future.

"What has happened both nationally and locally recently has put a spotlight on what all of us could be doing to work with the community and bring people even closer together, just like we did on Saturday.

"I think it is a case of reaching out to people.

"We live in such a fabulous community, we just need to make sure that we’re always meeting and extending a hand."

The event included a ‘learning zone’ run by academics from Oxford University, where visitors could learn about inclusivity and diversity, and music from local artists.

Dionne Walton, treasurer of Love Music Hate Racism Oxford, said: "We were very pleased to be invited to the People's Fair.

"It was a great opportunity for all sections of the community to come together and celebrate our anti-racist message."

Mariam Ahmed, who was one of the organisers of the event as part of M&A Social Enterprise, said she thought the event provided ‘something for everyone’.

She said: "The event showcases the strength of diversity in our city.

"We are pleased to be supported by so many groups and businesses who have believed in and encouraged our ethos for this event.’

Posters aimed at raising awareness of racial and religious harassment were distributed across the city last month after figures revealed reports of racist and homophobic incidents had increased in Oxford by more than 40 per cent in a year.

Oxford City Council and Thames Valley Police said they hoped the posters would urge members of the public to report hate crime if they experience or witness it, in the hope it will stop it happening to anyone else.