A MAN accused of trying to ram a group of women with a van after a family feud turned violent screamed to police seconds earlier ‘they are attacking us’, a court heard yesterday.

Taimoor Khalid, of Nowell Road, Rose Hill, Oxford, and Arkash Wajid, of Croydon Road, Birmingham, both deny one charge of affray at the Templars Retail Park, Between Towns Road, Cowley at about 5.30pm on October 16 last year.

Khalid also denies a charge of dangerous driving and possessing a cricket bat, while Wajid denies having a cricket bat and a bottle.

In a dramatic 999 call made by Khalid and played to jurors at Oxford Crown Court yesterday, screams, shouts and loud bangs on the side of the van can be heard before Khalid begs police to come and ‘escort [the group] out’ of the car park.

At the trial, one eyewitness took to the stand and told jurors he saw a large number of people surround the white VW van driven by Khalid before a male member of the group struck the windscreen with a metal pole.

Answering questions from behind a screen, Aaron Langdon, an employee at Pets at Home at the retail park, said: “From memory there were maybe ten or twelve people when I first looked around.

“It seemed they were arguing, just shouting at each other.”

He said he then heard a loud noise which sounded ‘like a gunshot’ and he began to grow worried as the situation seemed to be escalating.

He added: “At that time there was a guy who jumped out of the van and then chased across the car park which is when I grabbed my wife and went inside the Pets at Home as they were coming towards us.”

The prosecution says that Khalid and Wajid had tried to ram the group out of ‘revenge’ following a family feud before chasing down one man with a cricket bat and a bottle. The trial continues.