POWER problems have blighted Cumnor again after a blackout yesterday affected 2,000 homes across the county.

Yesterday generators were brought in by the the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network but one of these has now developed a fault, meaning power is again off in the OX2 9 postcode.

The issue was first recorded at 2pm today and is affecting 296 homes.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We will do everything we can do to get our customers back on as quickly as possible.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience.”