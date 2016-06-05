SIXTEEN of the best lumberjacks in the UK will try to chop their way to victory as they go head to head in British championships.

The event - which requires competitors to know their way around chainsaws and axes - will be staged on the grounds of Blenheim Palace during Countryfile Live on Saturday.

Among those taking part is Darryn Reilly - a 44-year-old dad from Witney taking his first foray into pro-level lumberjacking - who one day dreams of competing on the world stage.

Stihl Timbersports is an international lumberjack competition and the event on Saturday will be the fifth British Championships. Sixteen athletes will compete across six disciplines, which involve the use of an axe, a handsaw and chainsaw.

Mr Reilly, who lives in Quarry Road with his wife and son, has won two rookie competitions, and will step into the big leagues when he goes pro on Saturday.

He first became involved with the sport when he took a taster session five years ago.

He said: “I’m a tree surgeon so a lot of the work I do is based around trees anyway. My boss suggested I give one of the tasters a try and I really enjoyed it - and the trainer said I have a natural swing.

“It’s really good fun and it gives you a really good buzz - but it can be really hard work.”

Some suffer with the nerves of performing in front of audiences but Mr Reilly said he reacted well to the pressure.

As well as the competition element, Mr Reilly spoke highly of lumberjack comradery and urged those tempted to give it a go.

He continued: “It does have quite a macho vibe: a lot of strong blokes who are all quite driven - but there’s also a real sense of comradery. Everyone gets on and everyone’s willing to help if you ask.

“To people thinking of getting involved I’d say get out there and give it a go. Also, talk to other lumberjacks to get advice when struggling with anything.”

For Mr Reilly’s own future in the sport, he hopes he can make it onto the British team and compete on an international level.

He said: “To go and represent Britain would be absolutely amazing.”

On the Sunday, rookie lumberjacks will go head to head on the palace grounds.

Bertie Raines, 22, of East Challow near Wantage, will be taking on the challenge for the fourth time.

He said: “Last year I didn’t do very well because I ended up getting disqualified so I’m hoping to make up for that.

“I always fancy my chances. You just never know.”