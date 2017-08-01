A HOSPITAL worker is doing what she can to support a programme that teachers youngsters what to do in an emergency.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) community safety practitioner Carrie Hartwell has raised thousands of pounds for the Injury Minimization Programme for Schools (IMPS) through the London Marathon and, recently, a performance with Bletchingdon Silver Band.

Ms Hartwell has now brought in more than £2,000 for the hospital programme and hopes to raise awareness for the life-saving skills taught by IMPS.

The silver band performance was staged on Sunday, July 9, and the audience also enjoyed a host of cakes and games.

She said: "The music was a hit, the cake sale was a lucrative success and the raffle was full of surprises.

"With new helpers including little people the crowd was buzzing and toes were tapping to the music.

"The 'come and try' table of various instruments saw lots of activity, with new faces blowing their first notes and percussion being used in ways not seen before.

"Overall, it was a fantastic afternoon with a happy audience, delighted band and thrilled conductor.

"There were local community members exchanging stories of their children attending IMPS or enquiring for more information to see if IMPS can visit their local schools."

In Ms Hartwell's role at OUH she sees first hand the impact learning such life-saving skills can have for children day-to-day.

Ms Hartwell also took on the RideLondon cycling challenge at the end of July to raise money for the cause.

Joseph Baker of Oxford Children's Hospital said: "Without these incredible acts of fundraising we would not be able to provide facilities like IMPS to teach these children the skills needed in an emergency situation."

IMPS runs injury prevention programmes for children by teaching them to take responsibility for their own risk and equip them with the skills to cope in an emergency.

The service visits schools and also gives pupils the chance to go to accident and emergency departments with their teachers.