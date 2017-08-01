HOARDINGS featuring photos taken by the homeless will go on display today in Oxford city centre.

The striking images in St Ebbe’s Street, outside the £440m Westgate Centre, are being unveiled by Westgate Oxford Alliance in partnership with Crisis Skylight Oxford.

The photos have been taken by the charity’s clients to offer a ‘unique perspective’ on the lives of homeless people in the city.

The exhibition is part of homeless charity Crisis’s wider initiative, Art in Crisis, which features a national programme of public art events involving homeless clients.

Kate Cocker, director of Crisis Skylight Oxford, said: “Homelessness can be a devastating experience, leaving people without direction and a sense of purpose.

“Confidence and motivation are often the first things to go without the security of a home.

“Tapping into creativity builds the self-esteem needed to move into education, volunteering or employment and the results speak for themselves.”

Justin, a Crisis client in Oxford, said: “Learning photography at Crisis has improved my focus and perception - not just with a camera but also in life.”

The display follows 4,000 people signing a petition against Oxford City Council issuing community protection notices to rough sleepers who left belongings in Cornmarket Street.

The council said the notices, which threatened prosecution and could potentially lead to fines of up to £2,500, were issued to prevent a fire risk but campaigners said the homeless needed more help, particularly after homeless shelter Lucy Faithfull House closed last year.

In 2011 the Old Fire Station in George Street was transformed into a £3.5m Crisis Skylight education, arts and training centre for the city’s homeless.

Brendan Hattam, general manager at Westgate Oxford, said: “As we move closer to the opening of the shopping centre on October 24 we’re continuously looking for ways to support the local community and surrounding areas, and homelessness is a key focus for us.”

The hoardings are expected to stay in place until October.