YOUNGSTERS were enthralled by famous cartoon characters in the city centre yesterday to encourage families to make use of free trips to London.

Characters from the popular TV series PAW Patrol, which features a boy and a pack of heroic rescue dogs, hogged the limelight in a packed Broad Street.

Children can travel on the Oxford Tube for free for the remainder of the summer holidays as part of Stagecoach Oxfordshire’s initiative.

Chase, a dog who doubles as a police officer, and Marshall who is a firefighter, helped promote the drive in Oxford.

Managing director Martin Sutton, said: “We want to be able to give children the opportunity to explore London and Oxford.

“To celebrate the launch we wanted to give the children of Oxford something to look forward to in their summer holiday and we felt Chase and Marshall would certainly put a smile on their faces.”

Two under 15s can go free with each paying adult until the schools return in September.