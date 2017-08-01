A NEW development featuring a supermarket and student accommodation in Oxford city centre will be completed later this month.

Since last year Reef Estates has been working at the site bordering Queen Street and St Aldate's and construction workers are now finishing the project.

When the work is completed there will be 133 student rooms for Oxford University college Christ Church above new shops, including a Sainsbury's Local convenience store.

Jason Russell, head of design for Reef Estates, who has been helping to run the project, said he expected work at the site to finish on Monday, August 21, with Sainsbury's opening its store by the end of the month.

He said: "The new Queen Street frontage is now looking good and students will be able to move in before the start of term for the new academic year.

"The accommodation is for Christ Church students but there could also be some rooms for other colleges under a direct let scheme.

"It's a state-of-the-art building for students with nice kitchens and common rooms, and a cinema room in the basement.

"Some of rooms have fantastic views over the skyline and Christ Church students will be right in the centre of the city, but not too far away from the college in St Aldate's, where they will go for meals in the dining hall."

Mr Russell said detailed discussions regarding the project's design took place over a two-year period, with input from Oxford Civic Society and conservation officers at the city council.

He added that one of the distinctive design features, which could be seen from neighbouring Carfax Tower, was the building's copper roof.

The Reef Estates scheme is being completed well in advance of the opening of the revamped £440m Westgate Centre on October 24.

The new Sainsbury's store will have its entrance in St Aldate's and the store is now being fitted out.

Labour city councillor Colin Cook said: "We worked closely with the developers on the design and I'm pleased that the project is nearing completion – it will be an asset to Queen Street and a good location for students to move into for the new term."

The development will feature 16,826 sq ft of ground-floor retail units with student rooms over four floors.

The scheme includes a new-build facade on Queen Street as well as the refurbishment of 114-119 St Aldate’s.

Developers and architects Wright & Wright worked closely with Oxford City Council conservation team, English Heritage and Oxford CABE Design Review Panel to ensure the scheme would 'enhance' the historic location.