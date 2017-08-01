IF you like cocktails and crooning, this news will be music to your ears: Oxford's newest bar is just three weeks away from opening.

Oxford Wine Company is on schedule to open Sandy's Piano and Wine Bar before August is out.

The new hot spot in King Edward Street, off High Street, is promising to focus on 'quality wines and cocktails with live music every night'.

Managing director George Sandbach has said his new venture will fill a niche in Oxford's night-time scene.

He said: "With a late licence into the night, Sandy’s will accommodate for the drinkers and party goers who don’t want to go to a student bar or nightclub.

"At Sandy’s they can still get a quality bottle of wine or well-made cocktail without shouting over the music.

"Situated right in the middle of town, we hope to have a beneficial influence on Oxford and bring back a lively music scene, something that towns around us already enjoy."

The bar is the latest acquisition by Oxford Wine Company.

Company owner and managing director Ted Sandbach opened the first Oxford Wine Cafe in South Parade, Summertown, in July 2013.

The second, on the corner of Little Clarendon Street and Walton Street, opened in 2015, and the firm announced in December it had acquired former Oxford shoe shop Ducker & Son, in Turl Street, for its second off-licence.