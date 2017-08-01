RESEARCHERS at Oxford University and the county's acute NHS trust have said the current advice around antibiotics is putting patients at unnecessary risk.

In a paper published in the BMJ the authors, including members of the Oxford Biomedical Research Centre, say drug-resistant bacteria or 'superbugs' are more likely to develop when treatment lasts for longer than necessary, not when it is stopped early.

They say it is time for policymakers, educators and doctors to drop the ‘complete the course’ message and state it is not based on evidence.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is one of the leading collaborators in ARK-hospital, an NIHR-funded research programme aiming to safely reduce antibiotic use in hospitals.

Professor Sarah Walker, co-theme lead for Antimicrobial Resistance and Modernising Microbiology at the Oxford BRC, added: "One reason why the ‘complete the course’ advice is so resilient is that it is clear, simple and unambiguous, and the behaviour it calls for is easily followed.

"But evidence suggests that, often, stopping antibiotics sooner is a safe and effective way to reduce antibiotic overuse.

"Completing the course also goes against one of the most fundamental and widespread medication beliefs people have – that we should take as little medication as necessary.

"Antibiotics are a precious and finite natural resource which should be conserved by tailoring treatment duration for individual patients."

The team are calling for more research to develop simple, alternative messages, such as ‘stop when you feel better’.