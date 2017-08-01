A MAN was stabbed outside a pub in Oxford.

South Central Ambulance Service said they were called at 1.17pm yesterday to reports of an assault outside O'Neill's in George Street.

A spokesman added: "We sent an ambulance to the scene.

"The patient was a 39-year-old male and the neck injury was not serious, however after initial treatment at the scene he was then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital."

Thames Valley Police were called to New Inn Hall Street, Oxford at about 1.20 to reports that a man in his thirties had been stabbed.

He is currently stable in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this stage.

A spokesman added: "We are carrying out an investigation in connection with this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact 101 quoting reference 691 (31/7)."