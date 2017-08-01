A 31-year-old man remains in hospital after being stabbed in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said the man suffered serious stab wounds after being attacked in Crowberry Road, Blackbird Leys, on Tuesday night.

Police believe he was attacked by a number of people.

Yesterday, detectives quizzed a 31-year-old woman from Oxford who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH. This morning she has been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old woman from Oxford is now in police custody, who has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH.

The victim remains in a serious, but stable condition in hospital.

Paramedics were called to a road following the serious assault at 9.50pm on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Bryan Groves, of Oxford Force CID, said: "This was a serious offence, and our officers are in the area today conducting a thorough investigation.

“As a result of this incident, a man has sustained serious injuries which have required hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101."

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher added the caller reported an assault and said the patient had a serious arm and leg injury.

He added:"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer to the scene.

"The injuries the patient sustained were serious and after treatment at the scene the patient was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital."

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to contact the police on 101.