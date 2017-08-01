A 31-year-old man remains in hospital after being stabbed in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said the man suffered serious stab wounds after being attacked in Crowberry Road, Blackbird Leys, last night.

Paramedics were called to a road following the serious assault at 9.50pm.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher added the caller reported an assault and said the patient had a serious arm and leg injury.

He added:"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer to the scene.

"The injuries the patient sustained were serious and after treatment at the scene the patient was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital."

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident and have appealed for witnesses to contact the police on 101.