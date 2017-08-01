A PROMINENT city councillor has taken to Facebook to insist 'No-one has been fined and no-one will be' amid an ongoing furore over threatening the city's homeless with fines.

Mike Rowley, Oxford City Council's board member for housing, weighed in on the issue in a lengthy post entitled 'Dear social media'.

It comes as a petition asking the council to stop threatening homeless people with fines was signed by more than 4,200 people.

In his response, Mr Rowley wrote: "Of course Oxford City Council isn't fining homeless people. No-one has been fined and no-one will be.

"We're a Labour council. And even if we were the most heartless of Tories, how on Earth would we collect the money?!".

The petition was started after council officers gave rough sleepers outside a shop in Cornmarket community protection notices (CPNs) for leaving belongings in the way of a fire exit.

A CPN could have resulted in a court appearance and a fine of up to £2,500 had the items not been removed.

In law the council must issue a legal notice before removing property from fire escapes.

In his post, Mr Rowley went on to state Oxford was in the grip of a housing crisis 'because of Tory cuts'.

He added: "I've heard from council workers who can't afford to live in Oxford themselves because of obscene house prices, but come in early every morning because they're so determined to get people here off the streets and into a home.

"I'm sure they'd be happy to introduce any of the wet blankets who write for broadsheets to their working day."

He concluded he was 'thankful' he was not a liberal, adding: "Someone who eschews critiquing the structure of a political economy that puts human beings on the streets, in favour of attacking those who try to help capitalism's victims for interfering with their 'freedom' to freeze, starve, drink themselves into an early grave (which I'm sure is what I'd do if I was homeless and destitute) or become another forgotten entry in the crime statistics."