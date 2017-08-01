THREATS have been made against staff at Cotswold Wildlife Park following the recent shooting of an escaped wolf.

The wolf, named Ember, managed to crawl through a faulty electric fence and into the perimeter of the Burford park last month before being shot by staff.

Since the shooting, members of the public have directed threatening voicemails and emails at staff, leading Thames Valley Police to increase patrols in the area.

Police spokeswoman Hannah Jones said: “Thames Valley Police received a call reporting threats made against staff at Cotswold Wildlife Park via voicemail and email.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and the local neighbourhood team has been in contact with the park to provide safety advice to staff.

“Uniformed patrols will be taking place in the area as part of the investigation, and to provide reassurance.”

Ember, a three-year-old Eurasian wolf, was found walking towards the A361 on Friday, July 21, and was shot by a member of staff after the possibility of tranquilising the animal was ruled out.

She was last seen by a keeper at about 9.45am that day and the next time she was spotted she was outside the site at 11am.

At about noon, the team made the decision to shoot her.

It is understood the wolf squeezed through the faulty fence and out onto agricultural land.

Cotswold Wildlife Park managing director Reggie Heyworth said the energiser that powered the wolf’s electric fence had failed and that the equipment used to test the energiser had also been faulty.

The energiser was replaced immediately and staff at the park now use two devices to check its fencing.

Earlier this year Ember had her first litter of cubs, the first to be born at the park in its 47-year history.

It is hoped Ember’s mate, Ash, will carry on raising the five young cubs on their own.

The feeding process involved regurgitation and vital antibodies are passed on from parent to young.

A spokesman from the park recently said: “We are optimistic about Ash’s behaviour towards his cubs.

"The cubs, a mix of both male and female, are now eating naturally as they would in the wild with the support of their father.

“Other than ensuring plentiful, regular and appropriate food supplies, the keeper maintain a hands-off policy.

"This means that we let nature take its course, in accordance with the guidelines of the European Captive Breeding Programme, in which the park participates.

“We must also bear in mind that Ash is young and this is his first litter. However, we remain confident that the cubs will continue to grow from strength to strength, that Ember’s genetic heritage will endure.”