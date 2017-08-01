OXFORDSHIRE community groups that promote diversity have been urged to apply for grants of up to £5,000 each from a funding pot.

The money is up for grabs for winners of the High Sheriff’s Community Integration Awards

The Oxfordshire Community Foundation (OCF) gives money to organisations that unite groups previously divided by ethnicity, age or social background.

If applicants are successful they will be recognised at an awards ceremony hosted by the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, Jane Cranston.

The OCF’s chief executive, Jayne Woodley, said: “Here at OCF we have been moved the story of murdered MP Jo Cox and found that her philosophy that we have more in common than that which divides us particularly resonated with us.

"We believe that the majority of people in Oxfordshire would agree with this sentiment.

“For this reason, we think there is already a great deal of wonderful community integration work happening across the county.

"These awards are the perfect opportunity for groups to share their work with us so that we can mobilise our networks of donors and volunteers to support and celebrate positive stories of mutual understanding and learning.”

Successful recent bidders include African Families in the UK (AFiUK), which has a base in Ridgefield Road, East Oxford.

It helps women from developing countries to understand how the state plays a role in the UK and what opportunities they can take advantage of.

The Ark-T Centre in Crowell Road, Cowley, also won funding for its Herspace project, which unites vulnerable young and older women at a care home to talk through problems they faced when they were younger.

The OCF is an independent charity and is one of 46 community foundations around the UK.

It works with philanthropists, family trusts, businesses and the public sector.

Other groups which have benefited from money from the OCF include the Maggie Evans Fund which seeks to help children discover a love of books.

The fund was set up after young literary agent Maggie Evans, from Oxford, took her own life aged just 29 after suffering from depression.

Charity Mentors is another beneficiary and helps charity leader analyse strategic challenges to find an expert in their field.

The awards have undergone a slight change for this year's event as they were formerly run by the Oxfordshire Community and Voluntary Action (OCVA) group.

Money comes from sources including the Thames Valley Police Property Act Fund, which has donated £20,000 to the cause.

Applications must be submitted by September 8.

To apply for your group, visit oxfordshire.org/community-integration.