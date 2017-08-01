TRAIN passengers in Oxford are suffering long delays this morning.
The 8.21am train from Oxford station to London Marylebone is now due 9.30am and will call at Haddenham & Thame Parkway.
This is due to the Chiltern Railway train making extra stops because another train was cancelled.
The 8.22am from Birmingham Snow Hill to London Marylebone - which was scheduled to stop at Banbury, Bicester North and Haddenham & Thame Parkway - was cancelled due to another train breaking down.
It appears a broken down train at Warwick has sparked the delays.
The broken down train at Warwick Parkway is on the move. Trains are subject to delays, alterations or cancellations. https://t.co/9MiIq3PBOv pic.twitter.com/xRR19TvE68— Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) August 1, 2017
@BBCOxTravel Morning Al, A few delays at Banbury train station this morning @TheOxfordMail #travel #delays pic.twitter.com/EVstC9Ld7Y— Emily Reed (@EmilyJaneReed) August 1, 2017
Comments