CHARITY bosses are urging people to sign up for this year's Oxford Big Sleepout to raise vital funds for the city's homeless.

Last year's event at the Hill End Centre raised £24,000 and this year organisers Aspire Oxford and Oxford Homeless Pathways are hoping fundraisers will smash that total.

This year's event at the centre in Eynsham Road, Farmoor, will take place on Saturday, October 7.

Helen Mariner, a spokeswoman for employment charity Aspire Oxford, said last year 75 people gave up their beds for the night to raise funds through sponsorship.

She said organisers hoped money raised would 'help to break the cycle of homelessness, for good'.

Ms Mariner added: "The event will see local people swapping the comfort of their beds for a night sleeping outdoors armed with just a sleeping bag and a cardboard shelter, to get an insight into what it’s like to be homeless.

"Homelessness in Oxfordshire is a growing issue for our community and widespread funding cuts are putting vital services at risk.

"There’s never been a more critical time for people to show their support and give up their bed for a night."

Ms Mariner said it promised to be an ' inspirational community event'.

She added: "There will be live music, speakers, refreshments from Abundance Oxford and Disco Soup, interactive stalls and a film showing.

"All funds raised will be split between Oxford Homeless Pathways and Aspire Oxford, and will provide local people affected by homelessness with support to find secure housing, work experience and employment."

Everyone taking part is asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship.

Aspire Oxford said rough sleeping in Oxford has increased 50 per cent year-on-year from 2013 to 2015 and added a total of 186 people were seen sleeping rough within Oxford City Council boundaries during the period October to December last year.

Of these, 72 were seen sleeping rough for the first time.

Neo, a homeless busker who sometimes sleeps rough in the city centre, was at The Oxford Big Sleepout last year.

Last month Neo, 44, complained after he and a number of other rough sleepers were issued by the city council with community protection notices threatening prosecution.

He called for the council to reopen homeless shelter Lucy Faithfull House, which closed last year after an Oxfordshire County Council grant was withdrawn.

Neo said: "I would certainly urge people to take part in this year's Big Sleepout to raise money for the homeless.

"I went along last year and I will be there again if I'm invited."

The city council said the notices were issued because bags and possessions were blocking fire exits.

Breaking antisocial behaviour laws can result in fines of up to £2,500.

To find out more about the Big Sleepout and to register for the event, call 01865 204 450 or visit bit.ly/2u1goEQ