A 'FRUSTRATING' number of empty shops could soon be populated by bustling independent stores as a council aims to increase footfall.

The Independent Shops Project will see more support for potential owners considering opening their businesses in Abingdon.

Vale of White Horse District Council is launching the scheme to address a number of issues it says are causing retailers to avoid the area.

It follows the Abingdon Business Improvement District’s (BID) attempt to turn the town into a ‘huge retail destination’ by improving the town itself, making it more attractive to potential visitors and buyers.

Sarah Dennis recently took over independent book shop Mostly Books, on Stert Street, and praised the council’s eagerness to support independent businesses.

She said: "Everyone’s amazing in terms of local support and Abingdon has got so much potential as a town.

"I’ve only been involved in the shop for a couple of months and I’ve had no help yet but I attribute that only to the fact I’ve just been here a couple of months.

"I think the council needs to encourage units to be used by independent retailers and this’ll help us all. It’ll encourage buyers.

"Footfall in the town is brilliant. Friends and family come and always comment on how many people are in the shop.

"I just think as a town let’s do what we can to support and encourage independent trade."

Before a Peacocks moved to the area in November, children’s clothes had been unavailable since 2009 following the closure of children’s clothing shop Adams.

Since then the Business Improvement District has been managed by Iain Nicholson, a town centre specialist who turned Wantage into an award-winning retail offering through his work filling empty shop units.

The latest scheme will create a list of the types of businesses wanted in the town as well as working with landlords and agents to understand why potential business owners might not choose Abingdon.

Pop-up shops will also be encouraged, to allow retailers to test the market before ultimately deciding to set up a more permanent base.

Any problems in the town, which are turning potential businesses away, will be identified and dealt with, the Vale pledged.

Bath Street, Stert Street and High Street have all been selected as areas for improvement due to an increasing number of empty shops.

Vale cabinet member for economy Mike Murray said: "We know how frustrating it is to see empty units in the town.

"It’s our aim for the Independent Shops Project to have a real impact by supporting existing businesses and attracting new retailers to Abingdon."

Independent shops within the town will continue to be supported through the BID, as last year £34,000 was contributed by the district council.

Free advice, events and signposting for developers and retailers looking to move to the Abingdon area can be found at Vale4Business.