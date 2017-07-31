WITH a major event just around the corner, famous faces are continuing to spring up across the county.

Just two days remain until Countryfile Live - a four day celebration of country life - returns to the grounds of Blenheim Palace for its second year.

With the rural extravaganza quickly approaching, presenter Tom Heap joined the team from Raw Workshop, a social enterprise that makes products out of wood while helping empower disadvantaged people in the county.

The group took Mr Heap out into woods around Blenheim Palace to collect wood, which they brought back to their Blackbird Leys workshops and used to produce furniture.

Mr Heap said: "I helped make a coffee table although I think the skilled craftsmanship had been completed before I arrived."

The group will appear on Countryfile on August 20 as well as running a stall throughout the event.

This year's Countryfile Live runs from Thursday to Sunday and will include live arena shows, hands-on activities, animal displays, debates, food, drink and shopping from over 500 independent retailers and lifestyle brands.