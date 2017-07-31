POLICE want the public's help to find a missing man from Oxford.

Humza Hussain, 21, was last seen in Cowley at about 6pm on Friday.

He is known to frequent Oxford and Bicester and also has connections to Wembley.

He is described as Asian, about 5ft 6ins tall, of broad build, with short black hair, brown eyes and has a beard.

Police believe he drives a black Volkswagen Golf with the registration number YG04 MKN.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Jim Holmes, of Force CID based at St Aldates, said "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Humza.

"We would appeal for anyone with information as to his whereabouts to come forward.

"We would also appeal to Humza himself that if he sees this appeal to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101.

"Anyone with information should quote reference 43170222872."





