FAMILIES can tempt their children out of the house with a free event featuring Disney characters from smash hit film Frozen.

Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team will be on hand to bust some moves at the Witney Play and Activity Day at the King George V Playing Field on Thursday from 11am.

It forms part of Change4Life’s 10 Minute Shake Ups with Disney and the team will be encouraging people to dance to favourites from Zootropolis, Moana and Frozen. Kids can also try their hands at 'zorbing' and learn about healthy eating.