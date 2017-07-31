CANINE fundraiser Poppy is beginning a well-deserved retirement after raising thousands for charity with owner Gwen McEwan.

The pair, from Arncot near Bicester, have been a regular sight on sponsored walks since 2008 when Mrs McEwan, 75, started raising money for the Maggie’s centre at Oxford’s The Churchill Hospital.

“She’s raised thousands over the years,” said Mrs McEwan. “But she was just getting too old. "On her last sponsored walk we did a circuit around Arncot which raised £1,600 but she was sick afterwards and I knew it was time for her to stop.”

Poppy, a terrier cross, is 10 years old and has been Ms McEwan’s loyal companion since she was a puppy.

“I have other dogs but Poppy is special,” she admitted and added she would continue her charity work alone.

Mrs McEwan began raising money for The Churchill Hospital after her husband Thomas died of lung cancer 22 years ago.