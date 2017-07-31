A BITTER family feud erupted into violence when two men in a van tried to ram a group of women at a shopping centre car park, a court heard yesterday.

And after narrowly missing them, Oxford Crown Court heard, the men got out of their VW van before chasing down another man who was with them, wielding cricket bats and a bottle.

Taimoor Khalid, of Nowell Road, Rose Hill, Oxford, and Arkash Wajid, of Croydon Road, Birmingham, both deny one charge of affray.

Khalid also denies a charge of dangerous driving and possessing a cricket bat, while Wajid denies having a cricket bat and a bottle.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Templars Retail Park, Between Towns Road, Cowley at about 5.30pm on October 16 last year.

The court heard yesterday as the jury of five men and seven women was sworn in how the brawl was the result of a long running feud between two East Oxford families - the Rashids and the Alis.

A few days before the incident the feud had escalated when one of the Ali women is alleged to have been ‘beaten up’ by members of the Rashid family.

The defendants Wajid, 20, and Khalid, 30, first drove into the car park in a Volkswagen white van near to the TK Maxx store sometime after 5pm.

By chance, the court heard, members of the Ali family were also at the car park inside a white Peugeot 208.

Prosecuting, Julian Lynch, said: “Unsurprisingly given the history between the two groups an argument ensued.”

He told jurors how one man, Mr Khan, who was meeting with one of the Ali women near the centre, approached the van with the defendants inside and smashed the windscreen with a metal pole.

Mr Lynch said: “Then Khalid starts to drive his van away and reverses fast causing someone to dive out of the way to not get hit.

“He then drives about and directly towards the Ali group in an attempt to hit them. He misses them and crashes into a bollard.

“There is then some more shouting and running around.”

He said that Khalid had wanted to 'take revenge' on the Ali family.

Minutes later, when Mr Khan fled, the defendants got out before realising they could not catch up. They got back in the van and drove to near the Costa inside the car park before getting out armed with cricket bats and a bottle, the prosecution alleges.

Mr Lynch added: “Members of the public are terrified by what’s going on at that time in the car park.”

One witness to the unfolding carnage, Abdul Rashid - who is not related to the Rashid family concerned, described chaotic scenes.

He told jurors that a semi-circle of bystanders then formed around the group of men, two of whom were now on the floor, and that one defendant was seen swinging the cricket bat at him.

Mr Rashid said: “I got out of my car when I saw it was getting out of control so I decided to go out and try to stop it. I went there and said you are Asians and I am Asian too. You are giving us a bad name so stop fighting.”

The police then swarmed on the area and the fighting stopped before the three men were all arrested.

The trial continues.