This soothing scene was snapped at Tadpole Bridge near Bampton by Oxford Mail Camera Club member Anthony Morris and sent in to our theme this week, 'reflection'.

We were hoping it would be a treat for all of you, but also a chance for other camera club members to reflect on their own recent work and maybe get some inspiration to send in more shots before this week's deadline on Friday.

Mr Morris, who lives in Farmoor, revealed he took this shot on the way back from a trip to Faringdon where he took another picture of the town's famous folly that won a previous week's camera club challenge.

He said: "I was on the way home and I saw this lovely little quiet spot, there were a couple of people fishing.

"I got on little investigations sometimes and I always have my camera with me.

"This picture, I just felt it had a nice reflection in the water and there were nice cloud formations."

If you would like to submit pictures to this week's competition for a chance to win our £25 prize search for Oxford Mail Camera Club on Facebook or just sent your snaps to picturedesk@nqo.com