THIRTEEN may be unlucky for some - but not for a group of people in Oxfordshire who were made millionaires overnight.

The OX postcode has been ranked 13th in the country for lottery millionaires – with 13 big winners in the last two years alone.

To celebrate the news, a team of butlers from the National Lottery took to the streets of Chipping Norton to bring a bit more luck into people’s lives.

The 13 winners bolster Oxfordshire’s millionaire club ranks to a whopping 46 since the competition launched in 1994.

One such winner, a mum-of-three who won more than £2m just over a decade ago, has reminded others that it can happen to ordinary people as she reflected on her own lucky day.

Charmaine Watson, of Eynsham, won £2.3m in 2005 with a ticket her grandad bought her.

The 37-year-old said: “When I got the ticket it was a Wednesday night and we checked the next day – but we were checking the wrong numbers. It wasn’t until my nan checked it again on Thursday night that she realised.

“The next day when I found out how much I’d won, I forgot I had my little boy on my knee.

“He was just over one at the time and he went flying. I think we all just cried in a big puddle.”

Mrs Watson has ensured she and her family benefit from the cash for years to come, as well as putting some into charity.

She joined the team of ‘butlers’ from the National Lottery who went out in Chipping Norton yesterday to help spread luck.

They handed out sunflowers, paid for people’s shopping, helped people carry their bags and brought smiles to many in the community.

Angie Goodey, who was able to enjoy a glass of champagne while she had her hair done, said: “You’ve really cheered up my Monday. I really do feel lucky now.”

Another lucky resident, 53-year-old Jill Twin, said: “This is amazing, I can’t believe how lucky that is.

“I knew Chippy was a lovely place to live full of lovely people, I didn’t know we were such a lucky place too.”

The OX postcode is also in the top third (31st) for big prize winners since the National Lottery was launched, with 410 ticketholders sporting an OX postcode banking a top-tier prize of at least £50,000.

And it isn’t just individuals winning big.

Since its launch in 1994, 1,394 grants worth £139,280,176 have been distributed to lottery funded projects within the county.