PEOPLE interested in health issues and the running of the NHS in Oxfordshire have the chance to join a watchdog committee.

The Oxfordshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee is looking for someone with a ‘good knowledge’ of the county’s health system, an ‘awareness of health issues in communities’ and the time on their hands to join it.

Chairman and Oxfordshire County Councillor, Arash Fatemian, said: “We work to strengthen the voice of local people and try to ensure their opinions and experiences are an integral part of the delivery and development of health services.

“We scrutinise and examine proposed changes to services and meet five times a year to do this with other special meetings arranged when required.

“Our committee consists of 12 councillors from the county and district level councils and three members of the public co-opted for a two-year term.

“It is to one of these roles that we are hoping for a new member for.

“ The roles are non-party political and advisory and they actively contribute to the committee’s discussion without having voting rights.”

Applicants must provide a covering letter setting out why they wish to become a member. If shortlisted they would be invited to attend an interview. For more information contact Katie Read on 07584 909530 or Julie Dean on 07393 001089.