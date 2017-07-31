CAPTAIN Noel Chavasse, one of only three people to be awarded the Victoria Cross twice, is featured in a new set of coins.

The Oxford-born hero, who attended Magdalen College School, died in the Battle of Passchendaele on August 4 in 1917.

A commemorative £5 coin, honouring Captain Chavasse, was unveiled yesterday at the Imperial War Museum, alongside his Victoria Cross and Bar that is part of the Lord Ashcroft collection.

The Royal Mint coin showing Captain Chavasse is part of a limited edition six-coin First World War set.

A collection of Chavasse family medals is on display at St Peter’s College in Oxford.