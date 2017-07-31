The M40 southbound has reopened between Gaydon at junction 12 and Banbury at junction 11 after a elderly man was hit by a lorry earlier this afternoon.

There are tailbacks for about three and a half miles and motorists will be delayed for about an hour travelling through J12 and J11.

Police earlier closed the northbound slipway to allow an air ambulance to land but it has since reopened.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the pedestrian was hit at about 12.45pm this afternoon and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.