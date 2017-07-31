THE proposed rail line between Oxford and Cambridge has been given a boost after Network Rail made it easier for third parties business to invest in the project.

The rail firm's Hansford Review has introduced a number of measures, including the regular publication of opportunities for businesses to invest.

Third party 'project champions' will be created across the country to support investors and funders to deliver the projects.

Deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, Sir John Armitt, said it could boost East-West Rail.

He said: "Record numbers of people are choosing to travel by train, and Network Rail is in the midst of a huge programme of renewals and enhancements to the network, alongside working on major schemes such as East-West Rail and HS3.

"I welcome these measures, which will help drive innovation and bring new competition and the latest technologies into the industry, to deliver better services for passengers."