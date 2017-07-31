A power cut has affected hundreds of customers around Oxfordshire toda.

According to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) website, a fault was reported this morning at 7.15am and engineers expect power to be restored by 5pm.

A statement on the SSEN website states: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 0800 072 7282 and quote reference 'CP4499'.”

Some of the postcodes affected are: OX1 5JL, OX1 5JP, OX1 5JW, OX1 5JX, OX1 5LD, OX1 5LE, OX1 5LF, OX13 5DX, OX13 5EE, OX13 6BF, OX13 6BY, OX13 6BZ, OX13 6DA, OX13 6DB and OX13 6DD.

Others include OX13 6DF, OX13 6DG, OX13 6DL, OX13 6DN, OX13 6DP, OX13 6DQ, OX13 6DR, OX13 6DS, OX13 6DT, OX13 6DU and OX13 6DW.

Properties in OX13 6DX, OX13 6DY, OX13 6DZ, OX13 6EA, OX13 6EB, OX13 6ED, OX13 6EE, OX13 6FD, OX13 6JJ, OX13 6JL, OX13 6JN, OX13 6JP, OX13 6JR and OX13 6JS are also without power.

As are residents and businesses in OX13 6JT, OX13 6JU, OX13 6JW, OX13 6JX, OX13 6JY, OX13 6JZ, OX13 6LE, OX13 6LF, OX13 6RB, OX2 9QY and OX2 9RA.

