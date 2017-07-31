SINCE his release from captivity many people have been fascinated by Terry Waite's experiences, but a recent poetry reading was visited by some more unusual guests – a herd of cows.

The animals stampeded into the garden of a lodge near Chipping Norton as the humanitarian, who spent almost five years as a hostage in Beirut, was preparing to read from his new book, Out of the Silence.

He was giving the reading at the home of Gemma Levine, a photographer who has captured the famous faces of politicians and royalty, including Princess Diana throughout her career.

Ms Levine said: “I have entertained many famous people at my lodge including David Cameron, Ben Kingsley, Prue Leith and others – but recently I had a very special guest: Terry Waite.

“I think word got around and the cows escaped to meet my special guest.

"We were sitting quietly, whilst Terry Waite was about to read from his new book of poems, then the cows came thundering past my lodge.

“One sensitive black cow even paused in my garden to listen.”

While Ms Levine is used to famous faces, she said the sight of a few dozen cows storming past her property on July 22 took her by surprise.

She continued: “It was a little bit extraordinary with the cows coming in. It hasn't happened before.

"They just stampeded down the driveway. It did make me laugh.

“They all followed each other. There must have been about 50 of them.”

After the commotion of scores of cows stampeding through the garden, several farmers came and rounded up the cattle.

Ms Levine said the unusual turn of events would be one that would stay with her and her guests.

She said: “It was a memorable day – firstly to hear Terry Waite reading from his new book, secondly to have cows wanting to lunch with us.”

Ms Levine’s career as a photographer began in 1975.

Since then she has published 20 books of photographs and has shown more than 60 exhibitions across the world.

Her many books have included photographs of a wide range of celebrities and public figures, most often shot in black and white.

Ms Levine's subjects have included Princess Diana, Michael Portillo, Dame Judi Dench, Margaret Thatcher, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Bob Hoskins.

She has also written memoirs detailing her career and the interesting people she has met along the way.

Mr Waite was the assistant for Anglican communion affairs for Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, in the 1980s.

As an envoy for the Church of England, he travelled to Lebanon to try to secure the release of four hostages.

He was himself kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991.

Since his release he has written extensively about his experiences.